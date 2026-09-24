John Bean Releases New ADAS Education Video

John Bean has introduced a new video about the importance of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) calibrations, according to a news release.

Entitled “Why ADAS Calibration Matters More Than You Think,” the video is a tool to help shops educate their customers about how proper ADAS calibration keeps vehicle safety systems performing accurately and ensures that the advanced technologies found in today’s vehicles protect drivers in the way they were intended.

“ADAS shapes how modern vehicles see and respond to the road, and even routine repairs can change how these systems perform. Understanding when calibration is required, and why accuracy matters, is essential, especially when fast, camera-based checks can quickly reveal ADAS-related alignment issues without manual guesswork,” said Jordan Krebs, product manager for alignment and ADAS, Americas for John Bean. “The Tru-Point ADAS calibration tool from John Bean helps shops bring confidence and clarity to the ADAS calibration process, providing clear documentation that can be shared with motorists. The new video is a useful resource to help them communicate the value of the service.”

The Tru-Point calibration system verifies ADAS-related wheel alignment values and monitors each step of the setup process to help ensure OEM safety standards are met before calibration begins. A detailed, user-friendly report is generated to document that the technician has completed all required steps for an accurate calibration.

The Tru-Point website offers system coverage videos that demonstrate calibration procedures. Updated content provides guidance to help shops achieve precise results, covering topics such as floor space and lighting, service data, vehicle alignment, target placement, and scan tool integrations. An ADAS profit calculator is also available to help shops estimate the revenue potential of offering ADAS services.

To view the new video, click here.