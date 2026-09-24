Automotive Color & Supply Consolidates Fort Wayne Operations into New Facility

Automotive Color & Supply (ACS) has consolidated its Fort Wayne operations into a new combined warehouse, office and retail facility at 5428 Keystone Drive, according to a news release. The Company introduced the space to customers, employees, vendors, and community supporters at an informal celebration on Sept. 24.

Founded in Fort Wayne in 1951 and run by three generations of the Byers family, ACS had grown from a single building into a footprint of buildings more than a century old, spanning nearly two city blocks. The new location consolidates this sprawl, along with a second Fort Wayne store, into one site chosen for its position relative to both former locations.

"Growing across two city blocks, one building at a time, says something about this company and this city," said Josh Byers, CEO of Automotive Color & Supply. "And now, we're building for the next 75. This is the biggest investment we've made in our people and our customers in a generation, and it gives us room to keep growing right here in Fort Wayne, a city which is important to us as a Company."

The facility houses a large mixing and color match operation, dedicated training space, and new equipment and systems. ACS expects the facility and related investments to improve order accuracy, shorten fulfillment cycles, and create a safer working environment. The building was deliberately sized with capacity for continued growth as the Company expects to add to its local workforce.

ACS has completed several acquisitions in recent years after identifying opportunities that align with its customer-focused culture, including Paint Works in 2024, Smetzer Paint & Supply in 2025, and Ohio Paint Supply in 2026. The Company looks to partner with businesses and founders who share its view on a "customer first" experience and who look to preserve the cultures and local legacies those companies. ACS now serves customers across Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana, with its headquarters remaining in Fort Wayne.

Byers said the Fort Wayne investment reflects a deliberate contrast with the direction of the broader market.