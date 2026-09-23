Caliber and Mitchell Renew Partnership

Mitchell and Caliber Collision have renewed their multi-year enterprise licensing agreement, according to a news release. The new agreement extends Caliber's access to Mitchell Cloud Estimating across the organization's more than 1,850 locations nationwide.

It also introduces new software applications, including Mitchell MSO Suite, to help simplify assignment management, accelerate estimate review, and surface actionable insights.

“Caliber's commitment to delivering safe, efficient and accurate repairs requires continuous investment in scalable technology," said Todd Dillender, chief operating officer at Caliber Collision. "Mitchell's platform gives us the visibility and operational tools we need to maintain consistent service quality throughout the Caliber network while supporting our growth. This investment further reinforces Caliber’s commitment to providing unmatched service to our carrier partners across our expansive network of repair centers. By centralizing workflows and leveraging real-time data, we're better positioned to serve our customers and insurance partners with the speed, flexibility and reliability they expect."

All Caliber locations can use Mitchell Cloud Estimating with Integrated Repair Procedures for both walk-in customers and insurer assignments, including those from the largest North American carriers. Mitchell MSO Suite provides Caliber with additional workflow optimization tools designed to support estimate quality control and centralize repair center management.

"Caliber's decision to expand their investment in our suite of solutions demonstrates the critical value of purpose-built technology for large-scale repair networks," said Debbie Day, executive vice president and general manager of Mitchell. "This renewal reflects Mitchell’s growing role among the nation's largest MSOs and reinforces our focus on building integrated solutions that drive operational efficiency across the entire claims and collision repair ecosystem."