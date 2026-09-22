Michigan Auto Body Association Launches to Give Collision Repairers a Voice

The Michigan Auto Body Association (MABA) announced its official founding as a statewide professional association representing collision repair shops across Michigan, and its affiliation with the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) as an Affiliate Association in a news release.

MABA was formed to fill a void its founders say has existed in Michigan for years. When the state’s last collision repair association ceased operating, the industry lost what founding board members describe as the "eyes and ears of the industry" — a loss felt most acutely on legislative issues affecting shops and the consumers they serve. That gap became increasingly clear to MABA’s founders through conversations with peers at industry events across the country, where the value of a unified, organized voice at the state capitol was reinforced again and again.

"For a long time, Michigan didn’t have anyone watching the legislature on behalf of collision repairers," said Jason Taylor, chair of the MABA Board of Directors. "Every time we talked with shop owners and association leaders in other states, the message was the same — you need eyes and ears in your capitol, or decisions get made without you in the room. We felt that loss firsthand, and we knew it was time for Michigan shops to have that voice again."

MABA Board Members include:

Jason Taylor, Chair

Brian Johnson, Vice Chair

Joe Townsend, Treasurer

Scott Webster, Secretary

A core part of MABA’s mission is protecting against legislation that creates unnecessary friction between service professionals and the customers they’re trying to take care of, through advocacy and relationship-building rather than red tape.

"Our job isn’t to make things harder for anyone," Taylor said. "It’s to make sure the people writing the laws understand what it actually takes to fix a car safely and take care of a customer. When we build relationships instead of battle lines, we can find common ground without piling on red tape that doesn’t serve the shop or the customer."

MABA’s early legislative priorities include fair and transparent practices, stronger anti-steering protections for consumers, proper reimbursement for OEM-required repair procedures, and enforcement mechanisms for unfair claims practices — priorities modeled in part on laws already in place in Rhode Island, home to one of the country’s most effective state-level collision repair associations.

As MABA builds this foundation, it has also partnered with SCRS as an Affiliate Association, citing SCRS’s active representation of collision repairers and the member benefits it offers.

"We didn’t want to build this in a vacuum," Taylor said. "SCRS has a proven track record of standing up for collision repairers, and they have a structure that brings real value to our members from day one. Aligning with an organization already doing this work nationally, while we focus on Michigan, made sense for everyone."

Through its affiliation with SCRS, MABA members will also gain access to SCRS’s education programming, healthcare and 401(k) benefit programs, and play a part in accessing and supporting important industry programs like the Database Enhancement Gateway.

"Strong state associations are incredibly important because the issues affecting collision repair businesses and their customers are often shaped close to home," said Aaron Schulenburg, Executive Director of SCRS. "What’s exciting about MABA is that this is being built by Michigan repairers who recognized a need, stepped forward and decided to create the voice they wanted their industry to have."

MABA is currently welcoming founding members and inviting Michigan collision repair shops, technicians, and industry suppliers to get involved as the association builds its presence across the state. Upcoming events include:

October 23, 2026, Open House with "Meet the Board" for members and member candidates at American Most Wanted 4x4, Burton, MI. To register, click here.

April/May 2027 MABA Annual Meeting – Location TBA, with Special Keynote Speaker, Educational Opportunities, Networking and Connecting with Schools

For more information about MABA, visit its website here.