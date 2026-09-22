Snap-on Expands Digital Assistance Capabilities

Snap-on has expanded the digital assistance capabilities available through its Customer Care Team at www.snap4help.com, according to a news release. The resources can provide customers with more convenient ways to find answers and get support for their diagnostic tools.

New online resources include:

Search the Knowledge Base to quickly find answers to frequently asked questions.

Chat with AI for instant assistance, information, and guidance.

Connect with a live Customer Care representative during staffed hours for personalized support. If additional assistance is needed, customers can seamlessly transition from AI chat to a live agent for help in real-time.

“The Customer Care Team has expanded its digital services to make it easier for customers to get the assistance they need, whenever and wherever they need it,” said Helen Cox, marketing and client services director, Snap-on Diagnostics. “These resources are available to all users, and chat support can also be accessed directly through a technician’s customer profile account. Whether they prefer to find an answer on their own, use AI-powered assistance or connect with a live expert, customers now have more options for getting the support they need.”

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