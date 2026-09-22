Estimating Tip – CCCONE – Frame mounted hardware for Bed R&I / R&R

Society of Collision Repair Specialists shared that DEG Inquiry 41986 says replacing or transferring frame-mounted cage nuts and bed-mounting hardware is not included in Pick Up Box R&I / R&R labor operations. Because these fasteners mount to the frame rather than the bed assembly, any replacement, transfer, or cleanup must be added as a separate, manual line item.

The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.

The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates.

View this tip and others on the DEG website by clicking here. For more information about SCRS or to become a member, visit its website.