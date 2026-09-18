2026 MSO Symposium Set to Tackle Industry Trends and Strategies for Success

The conference agenda for the 2026 MSO Symposium was revealed in a news release. Advisory board members and administrators invite those who qualify to attend to join them on Monday, Nov. 2, in Las Vegas for a day of industry-critical content and impactful networking functions.

This year's speakers and panelists include representatives from Caliber Collision, Classic Collision, Crash Champions, Focus Advisors, Gerber Collision, Quality Collision Group, Allstate, Nasdaq, and more.

Here is an overview of the 15th annual MSO Symposium’s conference timeline and agenda:

8:00 - 9:00 a.m. Networking Breakfast - Sponsored by LKQ Corporation

9:00 - 9:15 a.m. Welcome and Introductions - Brad Anderson, Classic Collision

9:15 - 10:00 a.m. Clarity in a Complicated Economic Backdrop - Phil Mackintosh, Nasdaq

10:00 - 10:45 a.m. Collision Industry Data and Trends - Kyle Krumlauf, CCC Intelligent Solutions

10:45 - 11:15 a.m. Morning Networking Break - Sponsored by Sherwin-Williams

11:15 - 12:00 p.m. Panel Discussion: Stand-Out Marketing Strategies – Certified Collision Group, Collision Right, Puget Collision, and Quality Collision Group

12:00 - 1:00 p.m. Plated Luncheon - Sponsored by PPG Industries

1:00 - 1:45 p.m. Executive Fireside Chat: AI, Consumer Behavior, & the Future of Claims – Allstate, CCC Intelligent Solutions, RB Global

1:45 - 2:30 p.m. Insurance Ecosystem & Consumer Trends – JD Power

2:30 - 3:00 p.m. Networking Break - Sponsored by Axalta Coating Systems

3:00 - 3:45 p.m. Consolidation Movement & Private Equity – John Walcher, Focus Advisors

3:45 - 4:30 p.m. Panel Discussion: The Four Aces - Leading Organizations to Grow and Flourish – Caliber Collision, Classic Collision, Crash Champions, Gerber Collision

4:30 - 5:30 p.m. Industry Networking Reception

Seating is limited and one must qualify to attend. Those who qualify include employees of multi-shop operators of all sizes, insurers, OEMs, and single-location repair facilities with revenue exceeding $3 million in annual sales.

For more information about the agenda, click here. To register, click here.