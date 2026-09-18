Light Hits: This Week in Collision Repair

Abra Community Days Car Show Raises $5,500 for Bismarck Cancer Center and Brings Community Together

Abra Auto Body Bismarck and Buller Automotive hosted the 2026 Abra Community Days Car Show in Bismarck, North Dakota. The free community event brought together families, local businesses, car enthusiasts, first responders, and community organizations while raising $5,500 for the Bismarck Cancer Center.

Attendees enjoyed a full day of activities, including a community car show, vendor expo, food trucks, children's activities, raffle auction, appearances from the Bismarck Larks and Bismarck Bobcats, and opportunities for local organizations to connect with residents. Click here to read the full press release.