Light Hits: This Week in Collision Repair

This week in collision repair, Abra, Crash Champions and Fix Auto participate in fundraisers, CAA shares legislative updates, I-CAR is named a top 100 place to work, and UAF gets a new gold trustee.
Sept. 18, 2026
4 min read
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Abra/Fix Auto USA/National Auto Body Council/University of the Aftermarket Foundation
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Abra
The 2026 Abra Community Days Car Show in Bismarck, North Dakota, raised $5,500 for the Bismarck Cancer Center.

The 2026 Abra Community Days Car Show in Bismarck, North Dakota, raised $5,500 for the Bismarck Cancer Center.

Abra Community Days Car Show Raises $5,500 for Bismarck Cancer Center and Brings Community Together 

Abra Auto Body Bismarck and Buller Automotive hosted the 2026 Abra Community Days Car Show in Bismarck, North Dakota. The free community event brought together families, local businesses, car enthusiasts, first responders, and community organizations while raising $5,500 for the Bismarck Cancer Center. 

Attendees enjoyed a full day of activities, including a community car show, vendor expo, food trucks, children's activities, raffle auction, appearances from the Bismarck Larks and Bismarck Bobcats, and opportunities for local organizations to connect with residents. Click here to read the full press release.

California Autobody Association Legislative Updates 

The California Autobody Association shares legislative updates for towing and storage, vehicle glass repair shops, electric vehicle batteries, ADA lawsuits, employment, vehicle emissions, career technical education, and other bills of interest. Read all the updates here.

Crash Champions Raises $300,000 at 2026 Champions Classic 

Crash Champions' annual Champions Classic charity golf outing raised $300,000 in support of Champion It Forward, a new 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization designed to strengthen the collision repair workforce by expanding opportunity, mentorship and viable career pathways. Now in its 12th year, the Champions Classic is Crash Champions’ signature community fundraising event, which has previously made contributions to organizations including Make-A-Wish and Collision Engineering Career Alliance. Read the full press release here.

Fix Auto USA
Fix Auto Chicagoland sponsored the Alliance of Automotive Service Professionals of Illinois (AASPI) Golf Outing at Bridges of Poplar Creek Country Club in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Fix Auto Chicagoland sponsored the Alliance of Automotive Service Professionals of Illinois (AASPI) Golf Outing at Bridges of Poplar Creek Country Club in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Fix Auto Chicagoland Supports Industry and Community Through Local Golf Events 

Fix Auto Chicagoland, a group consisting of Fix Auto Elgin, Fix Auto Skokie, Fix Auto Fox Valley, Fix Auto Chicago, and Fix Auto Crystal Lake, whose teams recently supported two industry events that brought together collision repair professionals, insurance partners, and local business leaders across Illinois. On August 19, Fix Auto Chicagoland sponsored the Alliance of Automotive Service Professionals of Illinois (AASPI) Golf Outing at Bridges of Poplar Creek Country Club in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. On August 28, the team sponsored the Jeff Attar Memorial Golf Outing (JAMO) at the historic Cog Hill Golf & Country Club in Lemont, Illinois. For more information, click here. 

Fix Auto USA
Fix Auto Fox Valley participated in the Fox River Business Alliance&apos;s 5th Annual Charity Golf Outing on Aug. 31.

Fix Auto Fox Valley participated in the Fox River Business Alliance's 5th Annual Charity Golf Outing on Aug. 31.

Fix Auto Fox Valley Supports Local Charities Through Annual Golf Outing 

Fix Auto Fox Valley, owned by John Denicolo, for their participation in the Fox River Business Alliance's 5th Annual Charity Golf Outing, held August 31 at The Hawk Country Club in St. Charles, Illinois. Proceeds from this year's event supported HorsePower Therapeutic Riding, Food for Health Fox Valley, Hardy Strong Foundation, Hands of Hope Fox Valley, and Project Mobility. Read the full press release here. 

I-CAR Named Among World's Top 100 Inspiring Places to Work 

I-CAR has been named on the 2026 Global Top 100 Inspiring Places to Work list, released by Inspiring Workplaces Group in association with Prezzee. The annual list recognizes the highest-scoring organizations worldwide. For I-CAR, the recognition reflects its commitment to building a workplace centered on learning, development and high standards — values that also underpin its training and work across the collision repair industry. Read the full press release here.

National Auto Body Council
U.S. Army Veteran Raymond Ardiles received a 2025 Subaru Forester at Showtime Collision of Big Bear Lake in California.

U.S. Army Veteran Raymond Ardiles received a 2025 Subaru Forester at Showtime Collision of Big Bear Lake in California.

National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides Donations 

On Saturday, Sept. 12, U.S. Army Veteran Raymond Ardiles received a 2025 Subaru Forester through the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program. The vehicle was donated by the Auto Club of Southern California and refurbished by the technicians at Showtime Collision of Big Bear Lake. The presentation took place at the grand opening of the new Showtime Collision store in Big Bear Lake, California. The family-owned collision repair center is celebrating 40 years of service to Big Bear Valley and the surrounding mountain communities. 

This new location marks an exciting next chapter for second-generation owners Erica and Tyler Makeig and their family. Additional partners in this presentation include: LKQ, PPG, A-Performance Towing, Enterprise, Advanced Remarketing Services, Cars for Charity and Copart.

University of the Aftermarket Foundation
Kathleen Schmatz

Kathleen Schmatz

Kathleen Schmatz Levels Up to Gold Lifetime Trustee 

Kathleen Schmatz, MAAP has increased her support of the University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF), reaching the Gold Lifetime Trustee level. The Gold Lifetime Trustee designation is reserved for outstanding donors who have expanded their support of the University of the Aftermarket Foundation and its mission. In addition to attaining this elite donor status, Schmatz is also supporting the UAF 40th Anniversary campaign as a Premier Ruby Celebration Host and the UAF Coffee Club as a Master Barista. Read the full press release here. 

About the Author

Peter Spotts
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Peter Spotts

Associate Editor

Peter Spotts is the associate editor of FenderBender and ABRN. He brings six years of experience working in the newspaper industry and four years editing in Tech. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Western New England University with a minor in integrated marketing communications and an MBA. A sci-fi/fantasy fan, his current 2010 Honda Civic is nicknamed Eskel, after the character from the Witcher book series, for the scratch marks on its hood.

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