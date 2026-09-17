Plasnomic to Present First Version of Plastic Repair Findings at SEMA Show

Plasnomic is transitioning from industry research and technical development to delivering its findings in a white paper titled “Transforming Plastic Repairs: The State of Automotive Plastic Repair 2026.” It will provide an opportunity to introduce the first version of its findings to selected industry leaders at the SEMA Show from Nov. 3-6 in Las Vegas ahead of the formal publication at the end of November, according to a news release.

This is the final phase of one of its most significant industry initiatives to date and is supported by Plasnomic Plastic Repair Alliance Council members, technical ambassadors, and industry partners.

The white paper, planned to be formally published in November, is intended to provide the collision repair industry a clearer understanding of where automotive plastic repair stands today, best practice methods based on evidence, the barriers preventing greater repair adoption and the opportunities available to create a more consistent, measurable and sustainable repair ecosystem.

“What began as a focused initiative to establish best practices around polypropylene bumper repair and textured plastic repair has evolved into a much broader examination of how the collision industry approaches plastic repair — technically, operationally, economically and environmentally,” said Mario Dimovski, president and chair of the council.

The council’s work now encompasses repairability, technician capability, training, economics, technology, repair culture, traceability, circularity, sustainability, and the wider systems required to support greater adoption of repair-first practices.

During September, Plasnomic is focusing on completing the remaining technical work, consolidating research, and gathering final input from council members and technical contributors. The primary research phase is expected to conclude by the end of September, allowing the project to move into final white paper development and preparation.

October will bring the collective body of work together. Council members and technical ambassadors will be invited to review relevant sections of the white paper, contribute final observations and help ensure that the publication accurately represents the experience and knowledge developed throughout the initiative.

Dimovski said this collaborative review is an important part of presenting a united industry perspective and ensuring the final publication delivers practical value to repairers, insurers, OEMs, suppliers and other industry stakeholders.

Plasnomic has secured an executive suite with an internal boardroom during the week of SEMA, creating an environment for focused discussions with MSOs, insurers, OEM representatives, industry executives and other key stakeholders.

These meetings will provide an executive-level preview of the research, allow direct discussion about the findings, and help build awareness ahead of the wider industry release.

“Our priority over the coming months is to finish this work properly, capture the collective knowledge that has been developed and deliver something of genuine value to the industry,” Dimovski said.