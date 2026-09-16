AVTG Launches New Online Training Platform

Advanced Vehicle Technology Group, LLC (AVTG), a provider of advanced automotive technical education and professional development, is launching a new online training platform for automotive technicians, service advisors, shop owners, managers, and other industry professionals, according to a news release.

The AVTG Online Training Program will deliver technical and professional education in convenient live, short-format sessions designed to help automotive professionals build skills while minimizing time away from the shop.

Courses will feature experienced subject matter experts with real-world knowledge of the systems, vehicles, technologies, and business challenges shaping today’s automotive service industry.

“Vehicle technology is changing quickly, and technicians need training that keeps pace,” said David Macholz, president and CEO of Advanced Vehicle Technology Group. “Our goal is to make high-quality education more accessible by connecting automotive professionals with some of the industry’s leading instructors in a practical live online format.”

AVTG’s online courses will focus on knowledge and skills that participants can apply immediately. Live instruction will give attendees opportunities to ask questions, interact with instructors, and learn through real-world examples and case studies.

Training topics will include brand-specific domestic, Asian, and European vehicle systems, diagnostics, electrified vehicles, and other emerging technologies. The program will also feature classes for shop management, service advisor development, shop financial management, artificial intelligence, and other areas important to today’s automotive professionals.

Most courses will be offered in focused two- and four-hour formats, making it easier for participants to continue developing their skills without committing to full-day or multi-day training.

“We want AVTG Online Training to become a reliable source of ongoing professional development for the automotive industry,” Macholz said. “Whether someone is diagnosing advanced vehicle systems, advising customers, or running a shop, our goal is to provide training that helps them perform at a higher level.”

The online program complements AVTG’s existing in-person technical training and expands access to industry experts for professionals across North America. New courses and instructors will continue to be added to the training calendar throughout 2026 and 2027. Course schedules, program information, and registration are available at here.