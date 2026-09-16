Axalta Reveals Axalta Synergy and Raptor VX

Axalta launched a new specialized brand and a strategic product showcase at Automechanika Frankfurt 2026 in Frankfurt, Germany. According to a news release, the new introductions provide collision repair facilities and commercial operators with concrete, data-led solutions to optimize labor resources, compress process cycle times, and eliminate operational complexity across the complete repair journey.

Axalta Synergy

Axalta Synergy is designed to simplify product selection and drive efficiency across the complete repair journey. The unified brand is for a selected range of ancillary products, encompassing cleaners, additives, and specialized solutions, designed to work seamlessly with Axalta’s premium refinishing systems.

The brand slogan "Simplify your products. Streamline your workflow" promises to help collision centers operate more efficiently by consolidating highly specialized product lines under a single, globally recognized name. Products are designed to deliver consistent, dependable, Axalta-backed performance that integrates into standard shop operations to enhance daily capacity.

Expanding Application: Raptor VX

Furthering its commitment to operational speed and versatility across non-paint repair lines, Axalta launched Raptor VX at Automechanika. RAPTOR VX is designed to expand the product line’s application to additional sectors.

The heavy-duty protective coating directly addresses the commercial demand for tough protection coupled with less downtime. The professional-grade solution drives dramatic process improvements across multiple heavy-duty operations, spanning commercial fleets, auto auctions, marine, and light industrial sectors. To ensure maximum workflow efficiency, Raptor VX should be used with its complete supporting substrate system, including specialized adhesion promoters, acid etch primers, and epoxy primers. By unifying these non-paint protection stages into one streamlined shop workflow, users can compress cycle times to get assets back to work faster.