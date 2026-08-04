CCG Names Michael Horne as New CFO

Certified Collision Group (CCG) appointed Michael Horne as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 20, according to a news release. Horne joins CCG's executive leadership team as the company continues to grow its affiliate network of independent collision repair facilities across the U.S. and Canada.

Horne brings more than a decade of financial leadership experience across private equity-backed, multi-entity organizations. He joins CCG from Babilou Family US (Little Sprouts), a multi-state, private equity-backed early education platform. He he led enterprise FP&A, controllership, treasury and liquidity management, and strategic planning across more than 40 operating units and multiple legal entities.

“Mike brings the quality of financial leadership CCG needs to continue to provide value to our affiliate network and deepen our partnerships,” said Michelle Sullivan, CEO of Certified Collision Group. “He has a strong track record of building FP&A infrastructure, strengthening controls and supporting multi-site platforms. I'm confident he'll be a strong partner to our affiliate network, strategic partners and our leadership team as we continue to evolve.”

As CFO, Horne will oversee financial planning and analysis, controllership, treasury, and support for CCG's affiliate network, partnering closely with Sullivan and the broader executive team on the company's continued growth strategy.

“I'm excited to join CCG at such a pivotal point in its growth,” Horne said. “CCG has built a differentiated model that gives independent operators the benefits of scale without sacrificing what makes them independent. I look forward to strengthening the financial foundation that supports that model as the affiliate network continues to expand.”