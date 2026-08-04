PPG Introduces Quickline Waterborne Refinishing System in North America

PPG has launched the PPG Quickline waterborne refinish system.

According to a news release, the new portfolio of basecoats, undercoats, clearcoats, toners and ancillary products are designed to help collision repair shops consistently achieve high-quality finishes across a wide range of application conditions. The PPG Quickline refinish system offers a complete line of toners, undercoats, and clearcoats designed to meet the needs of today’s body shops.

“Not all body shops operate under ideal conditions, but they all need to deliver quality repairs consistently,” said Brian Osterried, PPG collision operational product manager, Automotive Refinish. “The PPG Quickline system is designed to help shops achieve reliable results in a variety of environments while balancing performance, productivity and affordability. It gives them a practical, high-value solution backed by PPG’s industry-leading support and color technology.”

Key benefits of the system include:

Color Capability: Quality color-matching, supported by a comprehensive toner portfolio and PPG digital color tools, helps technicians achieve accurate OEM color matches while improving efficiency.

Productivity: Fast flash times, efficient blending characteristics, good metallic control, and quick clearcoat curing help reduce repair cycle times and increase throughput. Anti-settle technology minimizes pigment separation and promotes consistent color accuracy.

Easy Application: Designed for smooth sprayability, good atomization, and uniform metallic orientation, the system enables painters of all experience levels to achieve consistent results.

Value: Providing the right balance of quality and affordability, the system delivers dependable durability, consistent results, and long-term value.

Sustainability: Waterborne basecoat technology offers reduced VOC emissions while maintaining excellent coverage and finish quality.

The PPG Quickline waterborne refinish system is backed by PPG’s technical training, color support resources, business development programs, and distributor network in the U.S. and Canada.