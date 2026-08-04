Estimating Tip – CCCONE Web – Welded Seams & Weld Zone Repair and Refinish

DEG Inquiry 41711 shares that published Quarter Panel replacement and sectioning estimated work times do not include repair or refinishing of adjacent panel weld zones resulting from normal cutting, welding, or grinding procedures.
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Aug. 4, 2026
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Society of Collision Repair Specialists
6a70bfce9e42b0dc5dbca6ed Scrs Welded Seams And Zones Tip

Society of Collision Repair Specialists shares The Database Enhancement Gateway Inquiry 41711, which elaborates on replacement quarter panel welded seams and adjacent panel weld zone repair & refinish.

"After review, the published Quarter Panel replacement and sectioning estimated work times include grinding, filling, and smoothing the welded seams of the replacement panel up to a 150-grit finish as outlined in the Guide to Estimating. However, they do not include repair or refinishing of adjacent panel weld zones resulting from normal cutting, welding, or grinding procedures.

Any repair or refinish operations required to restore adjacent attaching panels affected by the replacement process should be determined through an on-the-spot evaluation, as the extent of the weld zone and resulting damage can vary based on the vehicle configuration and repair technique used." 

The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.

The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates.

View this tip and others on the DEG website by clicking here. For more information about SCRS or to become a member, visit its website

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