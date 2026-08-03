Collision Industry Foundation Needs Volunteers for Board of Trustees

Trustees will participate in seven meetings annually, including two in-person, to support disaster relief initiatives. The application deadline is September 30, and the term begins after the January 2027 meeting.
Related To: 
Aug. 3, 2026
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Collision Industry Foundation
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The Collision Industry Foundation invites individuals from the collision repair industry to volunteer on the CIF Board of Trustees. 

Volunteers dedicate their time and expertise to support CIF’s mission of providing emergency relief to collision repair professionals affected by natural disasters or other catastrophic events. 

Key Details: 

  • Term Length: Three years 
  • Meetings: Seven annually (two in-person during January and July during industry week, and five virtual meetings lasting approximately 90 minutes) 
  • Start Date: Newly elected trustees begin their term after the January 2027 board meeting 
  • Applications will be accepted until September 30 

To apply, complete the form here 

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