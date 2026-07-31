National Auto Body Council Community Partner Award Opens for Nominations

The National Auto Body Council announced the opening of nominations for the NABC Community Partner Award, which recognizes NABC charitable partners who are doing outstanding work nationally or in their local communities.

The NABC Community Partner Award recognizes the charitable organizations or leaders who are working with NABC programs such as NABC Recycled Rides and NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) to serve their communities. Criteria for the award include:

Charity be a registered 501(c)3 serving military members, veterans, individuals or families in need, or first responders

Charity has participated in either a NABC Recycled Rides or NABC F.R.E.E. event in the last 24 months

Organizations should be apolitical in nature

Charity shows exemplary performance in nominating deserving candidates, supporting NABC events and giving back in their communities

Charities can be nominated by collision repair facilities and vehicle donors that have taken part in an NABC event in the past two years, as well as by the NABC program directors for each program. Nominations opened July 22, and nomination forms are available here. The charity must have participated in a NABC program during 2025 for consideration.

The inaugural recipient was the Veterans Leadership Program of Western Pennsylvania, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The vision of Veterans Leadership Program is that every veteran of the U.S. Military reaches their fullest potential as citizens of the nation they have so proudly served. They serve all who served, regardless of VA eligibility, discharge status, or length of service. They have helped more than 8,000 Veterans annually in 30 counties across Pennsylvania, New York, and Ohio. From housing and career development to wellness and supportive services, Veterans Leadership Program is helping Veterans reach their fullest potential.

Veterans Leadership Program was selected for their commitment to serving veterans and their hands-on approach to providing resources and services to help veterans on their path to independence. They have participated in numerous NABC Recycled Rides presentations, nominating deserving veterans from the Pittsburgh area. They will be participating in several NABC Recycled Rides events in the coming months. Veterans’ Leadership Program will receive a $500 monetary award from the NABC.