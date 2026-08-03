ProColor Collision Adds Integrity Collision Center in California Expansion

Integrity Collision Center in North Hollywood, California, has joined ProColor Collision as ProColor Collision NoHo. The shop said in a news release that it will continue delivering the same trusted service customers have come to expect.

Led by Owner Vrezh Isayan, ProColor Collision NoHo has more than 40 years of collision repair industry experience and built for quality work and lasting relationships throughout the North Hollywood area.

"We have been in the collision repair industry for over 40 years, and from the very beginning, our goal has been to provide reliable repairs that our customers can trust," Isayan said. "That commitment to quality and customer service continues to guide everything we do today."

Through the partnership, ProColor Collision NoHo said it will continue offering the personalized service customers know while gaining access to additional resources, industry expertise, and support. The team takes pride in the trust customers place in them and works hard to uphold that trust with every repair.

"We chose to join ProColor Collision because it shares our core values of quality, innovation, and a strong commitment to delivering the best possible experience and results for our customers," Isayan said. "We're excited to combine the reputation we've built in North Hollywood with the resources and support of the ProColor network."

As a long-standing business in the North Hollywood area, ProColor Collision NoHo is proud to be part of the local community and values the relationships it has built with customers over the years. Supporting the community through reliable service and genuine care continues to be an important part of the shop's mission.

"ProColor Collision NoHo is a great addition to our network," said Nicky Woerner, vice president of Sales and Operations at ProColor Collision. "Vrezh and his team have earned the trust of their customers through hard work, quality repairs, and genuine care for the people they serve. We're proud to welcome them to ProColor and are excited to support them as they continue building on that success."