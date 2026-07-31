Light Hits: This Week in Collision Repair

Shelton Collision Repair has been renamed to Collision Leaders of Derby. The MSO said in a LinkedIn post that it's the same dedicated team that has kept the Derby and McConnell community on the road for years remains in place and will maintain the same commitment to quality repair work and clear communication going forward.

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey's annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing is less than two months away. Each year, the association holds the event in memory of Lou Scoras, a longtime active member of the association and shop owner. AASP/NJ contributes a portion of the golf outing’s proceeds toward a collision industry scholarship fund in Scoras’ name. The event tees off at 1 p.m. following lunch at 11:30 a.m. on September 15 at the Knob Hill Golf Club in Manalapan, New Jersey. To register, click here.

The National Auto Body Council delivered nine vehicles, including a special presentation at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Pagoda Plaza prior to the green flag to start the Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG on July 25.

Menajia Wright received a 2025 Chevrolet Equinox and U.S. Navy Veteran Matthew Hedges received a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado. Wright was nominated by Fire Fly Children and Family Alliance, and Hedges was nominated by the Veteran's Support Network Inc.

“I am very excited and very happy to receive this vehicle,” said recipient Menajia Wright. “This vehicle is awesome, and everybody did a very good job. Thanks to everybody so much for all you have done.”

Tyrone Simpson, a U.S. Army Veteran from Washington, also received a 2019 Kia Sorento on July 25. Simpson was nominated by the Salvation Army Family Center, and the presentation took place at Mackin's Auto Body Prairie in Vancouver, Washington.

Four U.S. Veterans received vehicles on July 29 in a special ceremony at Farmers Insurance Headquarters in Oklahoma City Oklahoma. Recipients included U.S. Army Veteran Amy Allen; U.S. Army Veteran Joshua Houston; U.S. Army Veteran Seth Nelson, who received a 2021 Subaru Outback; and U.S. Navy Veteran Zackary Milner, who received a 2019 Buick Enclave. The recipients were selected by Honoring America's Warriors and Oklahoma Veterans United. Caliber Collision, Crash Champions, and Gerber Collision & Glass refurbished the vehicles.

On July 28, single mother Chistine Messano received a 2021 Honda Accord at a special presentation at Fix Auto in Castro Valley, California. Messano was nominated by Solano County Health & Social Services (HSS).

On July 23, U.S. Air Force Veteran Gregory Walton received a 2021 Toyota Corolla. The presentation took place at the CARSTAR location in Orange, California. Walton was nominated by the Sy Kaplan VA Clinic.

Donations were made possible by contributions from Allstate, CARSTAR, Enterprise, Farmers Insurance, Fix Auto Castro Valley, Gerber Collision & Glass, Mackin's Auto Body, Penske Collision, and PPG.