Bosch ADS X Gets New Software Updates

Bosch Diagnostics released software updates 7.3 and 7.4 for its Bosch ADS X series scan tools, according to a news release. The updates include expanded vehicle coverage, enhanced secure access capabilities, and new workflow improvements to help technicians diagnose and repair vehicles more efficiently.

Both software releases add support for 2026 model year vehicles and additional ADAS calibrations while introducing new features that simplify the diagnostic process and improve the overall user experience.

"Today's vehicles continue to evolve with increasingly sophisticated systems, making it critical for technicians to have diagnostic tools that evolve alongside them,” said James Latham, product specialist at Bosch Mobility Aftermarket at Bosch Mobility Aftermarket. "With software updates 7.3 and 7.4, we're expanding coverage for the latest vehicles while delivering workflow enhancements that help technicians complete repairs more efficiently and with greater confidence."

Software update 7.3 introduces expanded diagnostic coverage for Mercedes-Benz vehicles protected by Certificate Based Automotive Security (CeBaS). Technicians can now access these vehicles using Seed & Key authentication through MBA unlock, eliminating the need for a Mercedes-Benz subscription with AutoAuth. The update also includes a refreshed Home and Diagnostics page user interface, designed to provide a clearer, more intuitive user experience.

Software update 7.4 builds on the expanded vehicle and ADAS coverage while introducing several workflow enhancements based on technician feedback. A new spinning progress indicator provides clear visual confirmation whenever the scan tool is waiting for a vehicle response, giving technicians greater visibility into active diagnostic and calibration processes.

The update also improves the customer feedback survey experience, helping Bosch collect more feedback from technicians and continuously enhance future software releases. Newly registered users may see the survey prompt after 30 days of tool registration, while existing users may see prompts sooner based on prior interactions.

Across both software releases, Bosch has added more than 10,700 new special tests and more than 2,000 new system applications. Bosch provides monthly software updates to its scan tools, giving technicians and shop owners the latest capabilities to keep their work running smoothly. Bosch ADS X users with active subscriptions will receive the updates automatically for installation.