IADA Partners with ASE Connects to Strengthen Illinois' Automotive Technician Pipeline

The Illinois Automobile Dealers Association (IADA) and ASE Connects are working together to strengthen the connection between Illinois dealerships and the schools training the next generation of automotive technicians, according to a news release.

Through this partnership, IADA member dealerships will receive discounted access to ASE Connects, a growing network of schools, instructors, students, and workforce development tools designed to support the future of the automotive industry.

"IADA has been a strong voice for dealers in Illinois for a long time, and we're proud to partner with them on something that directly impacts the health of their business," said Jay Goninen, vice president of industry advancement, ASE. "Every school relationship a dealer builds today is a future technician. ASE Connects makes it easier to build those relationships at scale."

Illinois dealerships are feeling the same pressure as dealers across the country — open technician roles, aging workforces and not enough students entering the industry. The dealers who are getting ahead of it are the ones building school relationships now, before the need becomes a crisis.

IADA has long supported its member dealers through advocacy, education, and resources. This partnership extends that commitment into workforce development, giving dealers a direct line to schools, students and the tools to turn those relationships into long-lasting hires.

"Illinois dealers aren't just looking for technicians today; they're trying to build a bench for the next five to 10 years," said Joe McMahon, executive director, IADA. "ASE Connects gives our members a real way to do that. Getting connected to local schools and students early is how you stop reacting to the shortage and start getting ahead of it."

IADA member dealerships can sign up here.