Branch Enhances its Direct Repair Program Offering with CrashBay

The digital-first insurer added a fully managed, vetted repair network to provide providing members with quicker access and streamlined claims management.
July 30, 2026
2 min read
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Branch/CrashBay
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Branch, a digital-first insurer designed to make insurance more efficient, enhanced its direct repair program with CrashBay, according to a news release. The program can provide its members with greater access to a digital-first vetted repair network with fully managed claims coordination. 

Most direct repair programs (DRP) take months to design, staff, and launch. Branch's work with CrashBay went from a decision to live program in under three weeks, and Branch said members began seeing the benefit almost immediately. 

"CrashBay strengthened a direct repair program we were already proud of, integrating with our claims management system and raising the bar on coordination and execution for our members," said Charlie Wendland, chief claims officer, Branch. "CrashBay integrated our managed repair program within our claims management system in under three weeks and connected our members to a vetted network with a level of coordination and execution they deserve." 

CrashBay - a neutral coordination infrastructure - connects Branch's members to a vetted repair network and coordinates each repair end to end. CrashBay doesn't own any of the repair shops and does not perform repairs, but serves as a digital marketplace. It can offer Branch members access to the best repair options in any marketplace they reside. 

For a carrier built on automation and fast cycle times, the program adds a fully managed repair layer without adding headcount or administrative drag. 

"Branch is the kind of carrier we move fastest with," said John Harvey, founder of CrashBay. "They are decisive, they are built on technology, and they wanted a repair program that could keep up. We stood it up in weeks rather than months, and it has delivered for their policyholders almost right away."

For more information, click here.

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