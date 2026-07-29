Caliber Technician Apprentice Program Reaches 3,000 Graduates

The Caliber family of automotive repair and service brands, which includes Caliber Collision, Caliber Auto Glass and Caliber Fleet Solutions, celebrated the 3,000th graduate of its Technician Apprentice Program (TAP), according to a news release.

As vehicle technology continues to evolve, so does the need for highly trained collision repair technicians. According to the TechForce Foundation’s 2026 Supply, Demand & Opportunity Report, the collision repair industry currently faces a 57% supply gap, underscoring the growing need for workforce development programs that prepare the next generation of skilled professionals. TechForce Foundation projects the transportation industry will need approximately 1.2 million new technicians by 2029 to meet workforce demand.

Caliber launched TAP in 2022 to help address that need while opening doors to careers in skilled trades. The paid apprenticeship program combines hands-on training, mentorship and benefits with real-world experience, allowing teammates to earn while they learn and develop in-demand technical skills without taking on the financial burden often associated with traditional education.

One of these graduates is Navy veteran Cola P., who was searching for a career where she could put the hands-on skills she developed during nine years of military service to work in a new way. She found that opportunity after bringing her own vehicle to Caliber for repairs. A conversation with a Caliber teammate introduced her to TAP, and she joined the program to build a long-term career in collision repair. Earlier this year, Cola became the program's 3,000th graduate.

"For me, this is a huge accomplishment," said Cola. "When I first started, I wasn't even sure I was going to graduate from the apprenticeship. My mentors saw potential in me before I always saw it in myself, and their encouragement helped me keep going. Looking back now, I'm proud of how far I've come. I'm doing work that I enjoy, I'm continuing to grow my skills, and I've found a career that I can build on."

Cola's experience reflects the central role mentors play in TAP. Throughout the program, apprentices train alongside seasoned Caliber technicians who provide daily, hands-on guidance — coaching them through complex repairs, reinforcing the company's safety and quality standards, and offering the encouragement that helps teammates stay the course. Beyond passing on technical expertise, these mentors help apprentices build the confidence to grow into long-term careers, ensuring the craftsmanship that defines Caliber's work is carried forward to the next generation of technicians.

In June, Jaime Angell, senior director of apprenticeships & transitional programs at Caliber, testified before the U.S. House Subcommittee on Higher Education and Workforce Development at a hearing titled "Workforce Rewired: Modern Apprenticeships for a Modern Economy." Angell shared how TAP's competency-based approach, which advances teammates based on demonstrated skills rather than time spent in a classroom, is helping close the industry's talent gap & open accessible pathways into skilled careers — reinforcing why programs like TAP are becoming a national priority.

“Reaching 3,000 graduates is an important milestone, but the real impact is measured by the careers our teammates build,” Angell said. "TAP creates opportunities for people to develop valuable skills, build meaningful careers, and helps strengthen the future of the collision repair industry. We’re proud to celebrate Cola’s achievement and the thousands of teammates who are helping shape our industry’s future.”