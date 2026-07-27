Snap-on Adds APOLLO Gen 4 Scan Tool Training Videos to YouTube 

Snap-on is making it easier for professional technicians to master the features and functionality of the new APOLLO GEN 4 scan tool with the addition of more than 20 “Getting Started” training videos on the Snap-on Diagnostics YouTube channel, according to a news release.

The training videos cover a wide range of setup and operation topics, including installing the battery and powering up, getting started – features and controls, connecting to wi-fi, pairing the scan module, creating a snap-on technician profile, scanner/vehicle identification and system selection, scanner data, Fast-Track Intelligent Diagnostics, OBDII/EOBD basics, Tools – system settings, and installing software updates.

“The series of short instructional videos is designed to help technicians quickly become familiar with their APOLLO scan tool while building confidence and improving productivity,” said Helen Cox, marketing and client services director, Snap-on Diagnostics. “Available at no cost, the videos can be viewed anytime, allowing users to learn at their own pace and revisit topics as often as necessary.”

APOLLO is built to serve as a diagnostic assistant for professional technicians. It can help users approach every repair – from routine maintenance to complex troubleshooting – with greater speed, accuracy and confidence.

APOLLO features a wireless scan module that delivers a fast, reliable connection that technicians can depend on. At its core is Fast-Track Intelligent Diagnostics, a patented Snap-on exclusive that simplifies complex workflows by filtering out unnecessary information and presenting only the most relevant. Snap-on saus it's powered by a continuously expanding database of billions of repair records and hundreds of billions of diagnostic sessions.