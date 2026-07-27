SCRS Partners with Savi to Help Members Navigate Major Student Loan Policy Changes

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has teamed up with Savi, a student loan navigation platform, according to a news release. The goal is to help members make sense of sweeping changes to federal student loan policy and identify potential savings.

Federal student loan policy has undergone its most significant overhaul in decades. The SAVE plan has ended, and two new repayment options, the Repayment Assistance Plan (RAP) and Tiered Standard Repayment, took effect July 1. Millions of borrowers are now being asked to select a new repayment plan, and the decisions carry real deadlines and paperwork, with the potential to affect borrowers' monthly finances if navigated incorrectly.

"Our industry is built on small businesses who employ hardworking individuals, many of whom are managing student debt," said Aaron Schulenburg, SCRS executive director. "So many of our programs have been designed to improve the lives of those who work within this industry. With federal loan policy changing so quickly, and with secondary education costs already being a challenge for so many families, we wanted to make sure our members have a trusted resource to help them understand their options, find the greatest opportunities, and avoid costly missteps. Through SCRS, Savi gives them that support at no cost to get started. As a dad with one of my kids in college and the other planning for it, this is one of those tools that gives information that isn’t always easy to find on your own."

Founded by student loan policy experts, advocates, and borrowers, Savi compares more than 150 repayment and forgiveness options and presents members with side-by-side recommendations tailored to their individual loan profiles. The platform simplifies and digitizes enrollment in federal programs, reducing paperwork and the chance for costly errors.

In addition to identifying savings, members who create a Savi account gain access to live webinars, ongoing updates on federal and state policy changes, and 1:1 support from student loan experts through Savi Essential or Savi Pro.

SCRS members can get started with Savi here by logging in to their SCRS member account.