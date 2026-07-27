Carolinas Collision Association Gears Up for 2026 Speed to Succeed Fundraiser

The Carolinas Collision Association (CCA) is bringing the collision repair industry together once again for the 2026 Speed to Succeed Fundraiser, according to a news release. The event will take place Saturday, October 17, at Trackhouse Motorplex in Mooresville, North Carolina.

The annual event combines competitive go-kart racing, networking, and industry partnership to support CCA’s Tool Grant Program, which provides essential equipment to students entering the collision repair profession. Last spring, eight collision repair students received professional tools through CCA’s Tool Grant Program — equipment that will help them begin their careers. For many, those tools represented opportunities they otherwise couldn’t afford.

“Building a quality set of tools can be one of the biggest financial challenges for a young technician,” said Avery Smith, a CCA Tool Grant recipient. “This grant allowed me to purchase essential equipment that I use every day, making me more productive and helping me grow my skills with confidence. I am truly thankful to the Carolinas Collision Association for investing in me and the next generation of technicians.”

Since its creation in 2023, the CCA Tool Grant Program has awarded $48,000 in tool grants to 24 entry-level technicians throughout the Carolinas. The program was developed by the CCA Trade School Committee to address one of the collision repair industry’s greatest challenges: developing and supporting the next generation of skilled technicians.

For many students entering the collision repair industry, purchasing professional-grade tools is one of the first major investments they must make. The CCA Tool Grant Program helps remove that financial barrier, allowing students to enter the workforce with the equipment and confidence they need to continue developing their skills.

“Having your own tools, toolbox, and equipment is a rewarding feeling,” said Aidan Byrne, a past CCA Tool Grant recipient. “This grant allowed me to purchase tools that help me complete customer vehicles in a timely manner and allowed me to keep up with other technicians in the shop. I would recommend anyone entering this industry to apply for this opportunity.”

The success of the Tool Grant Program is made possible through the support of collision repair businesses, vendors, and industry partners who participate in the annual Speed to Succeed Fundraiser.

The 2026 event will feature an afternoon of competitive racing and networking from 11 a.m.-3:15 p.m., including a tournament-style heat race format that advances participants through multiple rounds toward the final championship race.

In addition to the main racing event, CCA is introducing new Early Bird Shootout opportunities for sponsors in 2026. Shop and vendor sponsors who register between August 1 and August 31 will each select one representative to compete in their respective Shootout races.

For the Shootout races only, starting positions will be determined by registration order, rewarding sponsors who commit early. Winners of each Shootout race will receive a gift card to Trackhouse Motorplex to return for another day of racing.

The event will also include sponsor displays, attendee giveaways, a photo opportunity, student recognition, a 50/50 raffle, and awards recognizing the winners of the championship race and sponsor Shootout competitions.

The 2025 Speed to Succeed Fundraiser welcomed more than 75 attendees and raised more than $18,000 to support future tool grants. CCA hopes to continue building on that momentum to expand the Tool Grant Program and provide opportunities for even more students entering the collision repair industry.

“Every sponsorship, registration, and contribution helps provide future technicians with the tools they need to succeed,” said Executive Director, Kaitlyn George. “This event is about more than racing—it is about investing in the future of our industry.”

Registration opens August 1. Early Bird Shootout eligibility will be available for qualifying sponsors who register by August 31.