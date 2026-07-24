Win a Trip to SEMA with I-CAR Platinum Experience Giveaway

I-CAR has launched The Platinum Experience 2026 SEMA Giveaway, sending one winner and a guest on a trip to the 2026 SEMA Show in Las Vegas from November 3-6, according to a news release.

The prize includes airfare, hotel accommodations, monorail passes, a cash stipend and official on-site recognition from I-CAR — a true VIP experience at one of the automotive industry's biggest events of the year.

The giveaway celebrates the leadership and technical excellence of professionals who've earned I-CAR Platinum status, the organization's highest recognition tier.

Entries opened July 15 and remain open through September 15, 2026.

Eligibility extends beyond current Platinum holders: any collision repair professional on track who achieves Platinum status by the September 15 deadline can enter, giving up-and-coming shops and technicians a real shot at winning.

Entering is simple. Professionals submit the official entry form on I-CAR.com. Plus, you can earn bonus entries by:

Opting in for texts – Text PLATINUM to 71979 to receive updates and exclusive offers.

– Text PLATINUM to 71979 to receive updates and exclusive offers. Engaging on social media – Follow I-CAR on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, or X, or repost the Platinum Experience giveaway post on social media using #ThePlatinumExperience.

Beyond the giveaway, I-CAR will return to the 2026 SEMA Show with soon-to-be-announced details on compelling lineup of education and training initiatives designed to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving automotive landscape, giving the winner a front-row seat to the latest innovations shaping the collision repair industry.