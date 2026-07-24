Light Hits: This Week in Collision Repair

Jerry's Abra, owned and operated by the Kottschade family, partnered with the Minnesota State Transportation Center of Excellence to support the second annual Nitro-X Summer Camp at Minnesota State University, Mankato. The event helped introduce local students to careers in the transportation and automotive industries.

The three-day camp brought together sixth, seventh, and eighth grade students from across southern Minnesota for hands-on learning experiences centered around radio-controlled (RC) vehicles. Participants learned how to assemble, paint, maintain and operate their vehicles before putting their newly developed skills to the test during a final race competition at the Center for Renewable Energy on the Minnesota State University campus.

As part of the camp, Jerry’s Abra hosted students and faculty during a special session focused on vehicle body customization. Participants spent time painting their RC car bodies, learning about refinishing techniques, and enjoying lunch together. The activity was made possible through the support of industry partners PPG and 3M, which provided materials and resources to help bring the experience to life.

Abra Omaha, owned and operated by Jim and Will Ryan, participated in the 2026 Ralston Independence Day Parade in Ralston, Nebraska. Abra Omaha joined the festivities by tossing footballs and candy to people along the parade route. For Abra Omaha, participating in the parade was a meaningful way to celebrate the Fourth of July while showing appreciation for the community it serves. The event provided an opportunity for team members to engage with local families, support a beloved community tradition, and share in the patriotic spirit of the holiday.

Plasnomic's launched the industry's first Textured Parts Repair Pilot in collaboration with 3M, 4Plastic, Mirka, PPG, Polyvance and SEM. The initiative is not simply about proving that a textured plastic part can be repaired. It is about building the complete framework that allows repair facilities to determine when repair is appropriate, how it should be performed, how it should be priced, how technicians should be trained and how the final result should be documented and trusted.

For the collision repair industry, this is the difference between an occasional repair technique and a scalable repair-first standard. For repairers, the opportunity is increased labor and material revenue. For insurers, it is reduced parts expenditure and potentially improved cycle time. For customers, it can mean a faster repair. Read the full article here for the financial case, the testing and pricing framework, and perspectives from leaders at 3M, 4Plastic, Mirka, Polyvance, and SEM.

The National Auto Body Recycled Rides program delivered more vehicles across the country. The donations included a refurbished vehicle to Air National Guard Veteran Hakeem Williams of Wisconsin, a 2020 Kia Sportage LX to U.S. Army Reserve Veteran Julius Temple of Los Angeles, and a 2019 Kia Optima to National Guardsman Hector Gutierrez of Chicago.

Donations were made possible thanks to Crash Champions, Fix Auto Fontana, Gerber Collision & Glass, American Family, and GEICO.