Illinois State Senate Passes Bill to Strengthen Insurance Premium Regulations

SB0714 will require insurers to notify customers 30 days before significant increases and set standards to prevent unfair rate practices,
July 23, 2026
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Illinois is giving regulators more power to combat insurance premiums with SB0714, according to a report from CBS News

The bill, passed by the Illinois State Senate, would require insurers to provide at least 30 days notice for renewal of premiums increasing 10% or more. It also changes the number of hours required for the National Safety Council's Defensive Driving Course's classroom safety instruction program from 8 hours to 4 hours in provisions concerning insurance premium reductions, creates the rates for Automobile Insurance Article, provides that rates shall not be excessive, inadequate, or unfairly discriminatory, sets forth provisions concerning determinations by the Department of Insurance that a filing is excessive, inadequate, or unfairly discriminatory and provisions prohibiting cost-shifting. 

The changes would take effect for policies that renew after July 1, 2027, if Gov. JB Pritzker signs the bill. 

According to the CBS news report, the Secretary of State's Office said the bill was spurred in part by a study that found many Illinois drivers are paying significantly higher premiums based on non-driving factors instead of actual driving behavior.

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