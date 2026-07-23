Premier Collision Center in Pocatello to Celebrate 25th Anniversary in August

Premier Collision Center in Pocatello, Idaho, will celebrate its 25th anniversary on August 1, according to a report from KPVI.

The festivities will feature a car show from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cotant Park in Chubbuck, Idaho. There will be food vendors, music, and raffle prizes. Premier Collision Center will also give away an engine. All proceeds from the event will go to Karter Robison, who was in a car accident and suffered a spinal cord injury, and help ease the financial burden of his recovery.

Toni Toman, owner of Premier Collision Center, says it's their way of thanking the community.

"It's a milestone for us of things that we've accomplished over the years, and you know we're pretty proud of where we've come in this big journey that we have had," he said. "We're just so thankful for the support that we receive from everyone in the community, and we just look forward to serving everybody in the future."

The event is free and open to all. For more information, click here.