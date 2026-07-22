CIF Marks 25 Years of Service with $25 for 25 Campaign

The Collision Industry Foundation is celebrating 25 years of service to the collision repair industry, according to a news release. The milestone year marks the organization's dedication to compassion, community, and critical support for industry professionals facing hardship.

For the past quarter century, CIF has provided emergency relief to individuals and families impacted by natural disasters and catastrophic events, offering financial and other assistance when it is needed most. From hurricanes and tornadoes to wildfires, flooding, and other unforeseen crises, CIF has remained committed to helping collision industry professionals recover and rebuild.

This often life-changing support is made possible through the generosity of donors across the industry. While corporate partners and annual donors have long served as the backbone of CIF’s fundraising efforts, the organization is using its 25th anniversary year to expand awareness and inspire broader community participation.

As part of this milestone celebration, CIF is launching its new “$25 for 25” campaign — an initiative designed to encourage individual giving and unite the industry around a shared mission of support and service. The campaign’s goal is simple yet powerful: inspire 1,000 individuals to contribute $25 in honor of CIF’s 25 years of impact.

“Every contribution, regardless of size, helps us provide hope and emergency assistance to people in our industry facing incredibly difficult circumstances,” said Paul Hill, CIF President. “The collision repair community has always shown tremendous generosity in supporting its own, and this campaign gives every individual an opportunity to be part of that legacy.”

Throughout the anniversary year, CIF will maintain a strong presence at industry events nationwide, sharing stories of impact, building awareness, and providing updates on the campaign’s progress toward its 1,000-donor goal.

The yearlong celebration and fundraising effort will culminate at the annual Cocktails for a Cause charity fundraiser in Palm Springs in January 2027, where industry members, partners, donors and supporters will gather to celebrate CIF’s achievements and continue investing in the future of the foundation’s mission.

As CIF looks ahead to the next 25 years, the organization invites everyone in the collision repair community to participate — whether by donating, volunteering, advocating, or helping spread awareness. Together, the industry can continue making a meaningful difference in the lives of those facing unexpected hardship.

For more information or to support the “$25 for 25” campaign, click here.