CIF and Collision Advice Start Fundraiser for Ledlow Family

On January 24, Technician Jon Ledlow of Fix Auto Tempe and his family of six lost everything in an apartment fire. The Collision Industry Foundation and Collision Advice Spartan 300 Group are rallying industry support to help them.

According to the donation page, the Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) lent support shortly after the incident and has offered to work with Collision Advice and the Spartan 300 Group to create a special dedicated campaign for more direct relief to Jon and his family during this crisis.

"The Ledlows lost everything in the blaze, and several family members — including young children — are facing a long road of surgeries, skin grafts, and therapy ahead," Mike Anderson of Collision Advice posted on LinkedIn. " Now we're asking the entire collision repair industry — shops, techs, suppliers, vendors, and everyone in between — to come together and help this family rebuild."

Donations can be made here until September 15. CIF said that any donation or share of the post makes a world of difference.