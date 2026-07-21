Car-O-Liner releases AW-Tong accessory for CTR9 resistance spot welder

The Car-O-Liner AW-Tong is the newest accessory for the Car-O-Liner CTR9 resistance spot welder, according to a news release. It's built around a water-cooling system and a fully automatic operating mode, the AW-Tong runs on the same CTR9 parameters that technicians already rely on and is fully compatible with the CTR9.

“With the AW-Tong, we have combined the speed and precision technicians expect from the CTR9 platform with a water-cooled, fully automatic system that keeps pace with high-volume body shop production,” said Doug Bortz, manager, collision sales, North America, Car-O-Liner. “The swiveling, ergonomic handle lets a technician hold the tool in a comfortable, efficient position no matter the angle of the repair, while the system handles calibration, thickness measurement and parameter selection on its own, so every weld comes out consistent and reliable.”

In fully automatic mode, the AW-Tong calibrates itself, verifying that everything is working correctly to begin welding. As the tool is guided around the weld area, it automatically measures the thickness and type of material, sets the appropriate welding parameters, then displays the weld results directly in the CTR9 control, giving technicians a clear, real-time record of the weld they just completed. It has a different electrode orientation than the C-Arms allowing it to access certain areas that those arms cannot.

The Car-O-Liner CTR9 fully automatic welder features a lightweight transformer gun with a 355° swivel handle and an ergo-grip design. The two separate adjustments mean the arm can be placed where it needs to be to access the weld, but the handle is set separately ensuring a comfortable grip for the technician.