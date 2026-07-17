Brandon Eckenrode Steps Down as CREF Executive Director

Brandon Eckenrode resigned from his role as executive director of Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF), according to a news release.

"On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we thank Brandon for his contributions to the Foundation and his dedication to advancing collision repair education and workforce development," said Brenda Hogen, chair of CREF’s Board of Trustees. "We appreciate his service and wish him continued success in the future."

The Board of Trustees and Executive Committee are working closely with CREF’s staff to ensure a seamless leadership transition while maintaining the momentum of the programs and initiatives that support CREF's mission.

"Our strategic priorities have not changed, and the work of the Foundation continues uninterrupted," Hogen said. "Our dedication to serving students, supporting collision repair schools and educators, engaging industry partners, and helping develop the next generation of collision repair professionals remains as strong as ever."

CREF continues to connect the collision repair industry with schools and students through scholarships, grants, workforce initiatives and strategic partnerships. Its programs, fundraising efforts and events – including preparations for its 35th Anniversary celebration – will continue as planned. CREF will share additional information regarding the leadership transition as it becomes available.