Coats Adds New Wheel Balancer Line to RC Series

Coats relaunched the RC Series, expanding the lineup to pair existing RC tire changers, with the new RC 450 and RC 550 wheel balancers, according to a news release. The series is built for general repair shops servicing passenger cars and light trucks with common OEM fitments.

The RC 450 and 550 replace the 1185 and 885 space-saving balancer line. Coats' goal is to bring tire changing and wheel balancing together under a single lineup, giving shops a matched setup build around ease of use, servicability, and practical day-to-day capability.

"The RC Series is for shops that want to say yes to more everyday tire service work," said Kevin Keefe, director of marketing at Coats. "It gives general repair shops and tire dealers a dependable tire changer and balancer pair that fits how they work, supports the fitments they see most often and gives them the confidence of Coats behind it."

RC tire changers remain part of the lineup and now feature a modernized look. Built around the rim clamp and swing arm design, the RC bring 115V balancing capability to the same series.

The RC Series is also supported by Coats Connect, giving shops access to factory-trained service technicians, OEM parts and product support to help keep equipment running and work moving.