APEX by BendPak Launches New Two-Post Lift

APEX by BendPak has released the AL9C Two-Post Floorplate Car Lift, according to a news release. The new lift is designed for shops and garages looking for professional lifting capability in low-ceiling environments.
The AL9LC's floorplate design aims to maximize overhead clearance by eliminating the top crossbar found on many two-post lifts.
“Low ceilings and limited budgets don’t have to dictate a shop’s potential,” says Tyler Rex, BendPak senior director of marketing. “The APEX AL9LC brings premium, uncompromised power to compact workspaces at a price point that makes sense.”
Key features including:
- 9,000-lb capacity
- Flexible arm positioning allowing users to lift symmetrically or asymmetrically
- Triple-telescoping front arms, dual-stage rear arms for accessing a wide range of vehicle lifting points
- Automatic safety locks that engage every 3" for security
- Automatic arm restraints that keep swing arms in place for peace of mind
- Double-telescoping screw pads and stackable adapters to ensure secure, stable contact
The AL9LC is constructed with high-strength steel and reinforced componentsbuilt to withstand demanding shop environments. A heavy duty 6" tubular steel carriage provides load-bearing support, and oversized base plates ensure even weight distribution and stability.
The lift features a chain-over design with a leaf chain engineered to endure heavy loads and repeated lifting cycles without stretching or premature wear. Oversized heavy duty rollers with Zerk grease fittings, along with self-lubricating UHMW polyethylene guide blocks, reduce friction and wear.