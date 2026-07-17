APEX by BendPak Launches New Two-Post Lift

APEX by BendPak has released the AL9C Two-Post Floorplate Car Lift, according to a news release. The new lift is designed for shops and garages looking for professional lifting capability in low-ceiling environments.

The AL9LC's floorplate design aims to maximize overhead clearance by eliminating the top crossbar found on many two-post lifts.

“Low ceilings and limited budgets don’t have to dictate a shop’s potential,” says Tyler Rex, BendPak senior director of marketing. “The APEX AL9LC brings premium, uncompromised power to compact workspaces at a price point that makes sense.”

Key features including:

9,000-lb capacity

Flexible arm positioning allowing users to lift symmetrically or asymmetrically

Triple-telescoping front arms, dual-stage rear arms for accessing a wide range of vehicle lifting points

Automatic safety locks that engage every 3" for security

Automatic arm restraints that keep swing arms in place for peace of mind

Double-telescoping screw pads and stackable adapters to ensure secure, stable contact

The AL9LC is constructed with high-strength steel and reinforced componentsbuilt to withstand demanding shop environments. A heavy duty 6" tubular steel carriage provides load-bearing support, and oversized base plates ensure even weight distribution and stability.

The lift features a chain-over design with a leaf chain engineered to endure heavy loads and repeated lifting cycles without stretching or premature wear. Oversized heavy duty rollers with Zerk grease fittings, along with self-lubricating UHMW polyethylene guide blocks, reduce friction and wear.