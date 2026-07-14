Mobile Tech RX Launches App and Connected ADAS Workflow

Mobile Tech RX revealed an intelligent ADAS workflow for ADAS calibration companies powered by adasThink, according to a news release. Mobile Tech RX is the first ADAS mobile app, and the company says the new workflow will deliver a connected operating system for ADAS identification, documentation, and execution.

The app can enable ADAS calibration companies to capture all required work, streamline processes and client communication, maximize billable revenue with automated dynamic pricing, and reduce liability risks in one, easy to manage, end-to-end platform.

Many calibration processes are disconnected, and ADAS calibration companies are bouncing between calls and texts on cells phones to spreadsheets, emails, invoices, and workflow software on laptops. This results in calibration data having to be manually rekeyed, pricing and approval delays, inaccurate billing, and missing documentation of the repair process which increases liability risks.

“ADAS calibration companies have lacked a platform that decisively connects every aspect of their business and can be seamlessly operated on a mobile device,” said Eric Garves, co-founder of Mobile Tech RX. “The Mobile Tech RX connected ADAS workflow powered by adasThink sets a new standard for repairers, who can now guarantee every aspect of the repair is completed, billed, and documented correctly, driving efficiency, reducing liability, and maximizing profit on every job.”

Repairers can use it to generate ADAS reports from CCC, Mitchell or Audatex, identify required, potential and optional calibrations, capture photos and documentation in real time, convert ADAS reports into estimates, work orders and invoices, and store OEM position statement and procedures alongside each job, all from a phone.

Benefits include:

Missed Revenue Eliminated: Required calibrations are automatically tied to estimates and jobs, ensuring all work is captured and billed correctly.

Dynamic Pricing: Configure pricing once and the system will automatically apply the correct pricing logic across insurance programs, clients, vehicles, and services with options for order-dependent pricing.

Streamlined Workflow: ADAS calibration companies no longer need to jump between multiple systems, or manage jobs with phone calls, emails, and text messages. ADAS calibration requirements, real-time price quotes, self-service documentation downloads, and vendor communication can easily be managed directly within the MTRX web platform.