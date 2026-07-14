Estimating Tip – Mitchell – Masking Bumpers with texture or unpainted areas

Society of Collision repair Specialists shares that when painting a bumper that requires extra masking for textured or unpainted sections, always check the Refinish Operation Labor Notes first.

Included: This masking operation is included only once, and only if it is explicitly identified in a labor note.

Not Included: If the masking is required but not mentioned in a labor note, the labor is not included by default.

Duplicate Effort/Materials: Any duplicate masking effort or additional material costs must be handled as an On-the-Spot evaluation.

The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.

The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates.

View this tip and others on the DEG website by clicking here. For more information about SCRS or to become a member, visit its website.