Estimating Tip – Mitchell – Masking Bumpers with texture or unpainted areas

Society of Collision Repair Specialists shares a tip about Refinish Operation Labor Notes from Mitchell about masking bumpers for textured or unpainted sections.
Related To: 
July 14, 2026
Add Us On Google
Society of Collision Repair Specialists
6a55468502169699053b70a4 Untitled July 13 2026 At 15

Society of Collision repair Specialists shares that when painting a bumper that requires extra masking for textured or unpainted sections, always check the Refinish Operation Labor Notes first. 

  • Included: This masking operation is included only once, and only if it is explicitly identified in a labor note. 
  • Not Included: If the masking is required but not mentioned in a labor note, the labor is not included by default. 
  • Duplicate Effort/Materials: Any duplicate masking effort or additional material costs must be handled as an On-the-Spot evaluation. 

The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.

The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates.

View this tip and others on the DEG website by clicking here. For more information about SCRS or to become a member, visit its website

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Spartan Spirit
The hidden costs of mixing body filler on cardboard: protect your shop’s performance
How Imperial Autobody Used Certification to Stand Out
Sponsored
5 OEM Certification Myths That Could Be Costing Your Shop
Sponsored