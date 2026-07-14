SUN Collision Holding $100 Gift Card Giveaways Through July 31

SUN Collision will hold weekly drawings for three $100 gift cards each Friday through the end of July. Sign up at the company's Facebook page for a chance to win.
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July 14, 2026
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SUN Collision is celebrating summer with a new Facebook sweepstake that gives participants three opportunities to win a $100 gift card, according to a news release. Through July 31, one winner will be selected and announced each Friday on the SUN Collision Facebook page.  

“Our latest Facebook sweepstakes is a fun way to thank our social media followers for their continued support,” said Chris Bonneau, business manager for SUN Collision. “We encourage everyone to enter for a chance to win one of three gift cards, sure to make summer a little sweeter.”  

Visit the SUN Collision Facebook page to complete the online entry. All eligible entries received during the sweepstakes period will automatically be entered into each remaining weekly drawing, increasing participants’ chances of winning. 

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