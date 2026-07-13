K&M Collision Joins Collision Partners

Collision Partners acquired K&M Collision in Hickory, North Carolina, according to a news release. The transaction is structured as an operator-led partnership, with the Bradshaw family becoming significant shareholders in Collision Partners.

As part of the partnership, Michael Bradshaw will join Collision Partners as Executive Vice President of Collision Operations and become a member of the company’s Board of Directors. Kyle Bradshaw will assume the role of General Manager of K&M Collision.

Built on the foundation established by Kevin and Meredith in 1991 and carried forward by Michael and his brothers Kyle, Beau, and Aaron, K&M has earned a reputation for its repair quality, OEM-correct repairs, operational excellence, consumer advocacy, and a deeply rooted team culture. K&M holds more than 30 OEM certifications from luxury, EV, and exotic brands, including Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Jaguar Land Rover, Lucid, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche, and maintains deep relationships with dealership partners and the customers they serve.

“K&M represents exactly what Collision Partners was created to support – exceptional operators, deeply rooted cultures, and businesses that have earned the trust of customers, manufacturers, dealership partners, and the broader collision repair community,” said Earl Johnson IV, CEO and Co-Founder of Collision Partners. “Michael and Kyle are not just strong operators; they are industry leaders who have spent years educating shops, advocating for consumers, and challenging the industry to do better. That is exactly the type of leadership we want shaping Collision Partners.”

As Executive Vice President of Collision Operations, Michael Bradshaw will lead Collision Partners’ collision repair strategy and the development of a scalable, high-performing operating platform across every Collision Partners location. He will work across Collision Partners' collision centers to strengthen each location’s local identity, build upon the practices that made it successful, and identify opportunities to collectively raise the standard for quality, safety, performance, and customer experience.

“This is an accomplishment our entire family and team should be proud of, but more than anything, it represents opportunity,” Michael said in a post on LinkedIn. “Opportunity for the people who have dedicated so much of themselves to K&M. Opportunity for Kyle Bradshaw to lead K&M into its next chapter while protecting the culture and principles that have made it special. Opportunity for our family to remain invested in what comes next. And an opportunity for me to take everything this business, its people, and so many great mentors across this industry have taught me and apply it on a much broader scale. I’m humbled by the responsibility and genuinely excited about what lies ahead.”

Kyle Bradshaw will lead the next chapter for K&M Collision as General Manager. His leadership will help ensure K&M remains rooted in the same principles that built its reputation while continuing to grow as part of Collision Partners.

“I'm incredibly thankful to my parents for taking the leap 35 years ago, to my brothers for walking this journey together, to every teammate, and the many mentors and friends throughout this industry who all have helped make K&M what it is today,” said Kyle in a post on LinkedIn. “It absolutely takes a village and we are extremely grateful to each and every person who has helped us along the way.”

The partnership with K&M follows Collision Partners’ initial partnerships with Fantastic Finishes and Chassis Master.