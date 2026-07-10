Miller Electric Offers Free Upgrades for Customers

Miller Electric announced free product upgrades for the Millermatic 211 PRO and Multimatic 215 PRO in a news release. The upgrade adds new capabilities, including Dyna-Pulse technology that was previously unavailable from Miller in this amp class. The upgrade is delivered through a USB-enabled software download.

Through this free upgrade, Miller hopes to emphasize their commitment to building equipment that grows with welders over time. Rather than requiring new customers to invest in new hardware to access advanced functionality, current owners of the Millermatic 211 PRO and Multimatic 215 PRO can add new features to their existing machines.

"When we designed the Millermatic 211 PRO and Multimatic 215 PRO to be continually upgradable, this is exactly the moment we were building toward," said Drew Lauterborn, product manager, ITW Welding. "Adding Dyna-Pulse to machines already on shop floors, at no cost, is a meaningful win for welders. It rewards the customers who put their trust in Miller and proves that the machine they bought yesterday can do more for them today."

Software updgrade benefits include: