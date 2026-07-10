Audi, BMW, Mazda, and Subaru Earn Top Safety Pick+ Awards

The 2026 Audi A6, BMW X1, Mazda CX-5 and Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid earned Top Safety Pick+ awards in the latest round of ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

New ratings for five other models that do not qualify for either award are also available including a 2026 Audi A3 Sedan, 2026 Cadillac CT5, 2026 Lexus LS, 2026 Nissan Kicks, and 2026 Toyota Tacoma crew cab.

To qualify for an award this year, vehicles need good ratings in the moderate overlap front, small overlap front and side crash tests and acceptable- or good-rated headlights across all trim levels.

For 2026 Top Safety Pick award, the only other requirement is an acceptable or good rating in the pedestrian front crash prevention test. To earn the “plus,” vehicles need a good rating in that evaluation as well as an acceptable or good rating in the updated vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention evaluation that was introduced last year. Qualifying front crash prevention systems must be standard for either award.

The A6 was redesigned for the current model year, and the Crosstrek Hybrid is a new launch. In addition to meeting the other requirements for the “plus,” both models earn good ratings in the vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention evaluation. Unlike most non-plug-in hybrids, the Crosstrek Hybrid is rated separately from the conventional Crosstrek because of differences in their structures and restraints.

The X1 earned a good rating in the moderate overlap front crash test, which it had not undergone earlier.

The CX-5 was also redesigned for 2026. It notches a “plus” with the help of good ratings in the vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention evaluation and the pedestrian crash prevention test. The 2025 model earned a poor rating in the vehicle-to-vehicle test and was not rated in the current pedestrian evaluation, which incorporates day and night performance.

Two additional IIHS evaluations — seat belt reminders and LATCH ease of use — are not part of the award criteria but are included in the complete ratings table for nine tested vehicles here.