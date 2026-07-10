ASE Education Foundation Receives $25 Million Grant from Department of Labor to Support Apprenticeships

The ASE Education Foundation has been awarded a $25 million, four-year grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to expand registered apprenticeships for auto, collision, and truck service technicians nationwide. According to a news release, the grant is the largest workforce investment the DOL has ever directed to the transportation service industry.

The award comes through the DOL's Pay-for-Performance Incentive Payments Program, and the idea behind it is simple: reward employers with registered apprenticeships for hiring apprentices and coaching them through the make-or-break first year on the job. Program sponsors — dealer groups, shop associations, franchise operators and similar organizations — will receive $3,500 for every apprentice they bring on and keep, paid in two parts as the new technician reaches 90 and 270 days on the job.

“For more than forty years, our job has been to make sure those technicians are trained to a standard the industry demands and the public can trust,” said Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation. “This grant lets us do something the industry has needed for a long time: open a clear, paid path into the trade, and give employers a proven way to invest in and grow the people who keep this country moving.”

Every dollar is tied to a technician reaching real milestones, which gives sponsors a direct stake in the coaching, support and structure that keep a new hire in the bay and on a path forward. Registered apprenticeships are a proven way to grow the workforce. Studies show that employers realize an average return of $1.47 for every dollar invested, and more than 90% of apprentices stay with the same employer when they complete the program.

Employers who have an existing registered apprenticeship can participate, and those who don’t won't have to build their programs from scratch. The Foundation and National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) provide a free, ready-made playbook Apprenticeship-in-a-Box that covers everything from mentor training to interview guides.

The Foundation is leading the effort with a coalition that reaches nearly every corner of the industry. Other initial partners include the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE), the American Truck Dealers (ATD), and Jobs for the Future (JFF), which will manage the incentive payments and federal reporting. Together they will engage employers, schools, and prospective technicians in all 50 states, the five territories and the District of Columbia.

The Foundation is actively recruiting more partners, and apprenticeships will be created across the industry. Recruitment begins immediately. Employers looking to develop their own technicians, schools looking to place their students, and anyone considering the trade as a career can learn more and sign up for updates here.