Light Hits: This Week in Collision Repair

Two CARSTAR locations became the first in the network to earn MINI OEM certification. CARSTAR Centreville Collision Center in Centreville, Virginia, owned by Nedal Khatib and part of his nine-location group in Northern Virginia, and CARSTAR Empire Auto Group, in New York City, owned by Jonathan Diaz, have each earned MINI certification. MINI, a premium compact car brand under the BMW Group, is known for its distinctive design and performance-driven engineering. The MINI OEM certification recognizes collision repair centers that meet the manufacturer’s strict standards for training, equipment, and repair procedures, ensuring vehicles are restored to original factory specifications for safety, performance, and appearance.

Plasnomic announced today that the organization and its collaborative partners, including 3M, 4Plastic, Mirka, PPG, Polyvance, and SEM, will initiate an industry-first Textured Parts Repair Pilot program focused on one of the largest untapped repair opportunities in collision repair: textured plastic parts. The program will bring together leading collision repair groups, insurers, suppliers, and industry partners to validate practical repair methods, evaluate repair-versus-replace opportunities, and measure commercial and sustainability outcomes.

As part of the pilot, Plasnomic will test products currently available in the market. In line with Plasnomic’s technical evaluation process, products will undergo practical repair testing and lab-based assessment to determine performance, adhesion, weathering, durability, finish quality, texture appearance, and repair consistency.

CARSTAR MOKAN Group raised $20,000 to benefit cystic fibrosis initiatives at its 33rd annual golf tournament on Thursday, June 11, at Adams Pointe Golf Club in Blue Springs, Missouri. The tournament has been held annually for more than three decades to bring together local businesses and community members to raise funds, awareness, and support for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The event featured a full day on the course with interactive contests such as a putting challenge, longest drive and closest-to-the-pin. Attendees also participated in a 50/50 raffle, silent auction, and lunch.

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) welcomes The McCarthy Family as a new Lifetime Trustee. Angela (Molfese) and Paul McCarthy have established a scholarship honoring their grandfathers, Dominic Molfese and Ralph McCabe. McCarthy, CEO of MEMA, the Vehicle Suppliers Association, will represent the family on the UAF board of trustees. The Lifetime Trustee designation is reserved for outstanding donors who support the University of the Aftermarket Foundation and its mission. The University of the Aftermarket Foundation is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization. All contributions are tax-deductible to the extent provided by law. To learn more about UAF, apply for a scholarship or grant, or donate, visit UofA-Foundation.org.

CARSTAR Little Elm, CARSTAR Hometown, and Abra Proud Falls celebrated Father’s Day at the shops. CARSTAR recognized owner John Royer and his family, who work side-by-side to lead and grow their business. Along with co-owner Karla Royer, their sons Alex and Seth Royer play key leadership roles within the organization, making the business a true family operation.

“I admire my father's work ethic and his ability to find a way to succeed in every situation,” Alex said. “He also has a heart to help others and has never turned away someone asking for assistance.”

Abra Post Falls, owned by Lauren Benedict and Eve Knudtsen recognized the dedicated fathers on its team that bring the same level of care, commitment, and craftsmanship to their families as they do to every repair in the shop. To celebrate the occasion, the team gathered for a special moment highlighting the dads who help drive the shop’s success every day. This group included two technicians, Marcus and Jeremy; two painters, Cody and Gene; Mike a CSM/estimator; and Josh the manager.

“Recognizing the fathers on our team is something we’re incredibly proud of,” Benedict said. “They set the tone for our culture—showing up every day with dedication, integrity, and a strong sense of responsibility both in the shop and at home. That kind of leadership makes a lasting impact on our team and our community.”

The National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program delivered a refurbished 2020 Kia Sportage to U.S. Army Veteran Kevin Peoples on July 7. The special ceremony took place a t CARSTAR Northfield Autobody in Northfield, Minnesota. The vehicle was donated by GEICO and repaired by technicians at CARSTAR Northfield. Peoples was nominated by the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans, which was established in 1990 and has a long history serving Minnesota veterans by providing services, including housing, employment, and legal aid.