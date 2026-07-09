59 Apprentices Graduate from Crash Champions’ STEP Program

STEP combines paid, hands-on training, mentorship and real-world experience. Upon graduation, participants earn I-CAR welding certification and are equipped with the real-world experience to launch their collision repair careers. 
July 9, 2026
Add Us On Google
Crash Champions
6a283518a3fda119dfabe1a0 6a034be3e617ea9f1d3d755969d52ef448c14c747585739869

Crash Champions recognized 59 apprentices that graduated from the Skilled Technician Education Program (STEP) in 2026, according to a news release. 

STEP combines paid, hands-on training, mentorship and real-world experience to prepare aspiring collision repair technicians for long-term high-earning careers. The program is certified by the U.S. Department of Labor. 

Crash Champions STEP apprentices complete a structured I-CAR-based curriculum focused on repair quality, safety, technical proficiency and professional development while working alongside experienced mentors at Crash Champions repair centers nationwide. Upon graduation, participants earn I-CAR welding certification and are equipped with the real-world experience to launch their collision repair careers. 

The program has 200 active apprentices training and has achieved an 86% retention rate among graduates. 

“Our people are our greatest strength,” said Matt Ebert, Founder and CEO of Crash Champions, who started his career as a collision repair technician. “STEP is more than a training program. It is an investment in the future of our industry and in the talented individuals who will help shape it. We are proud to celebrate this year's graduates and look forward to watching them grow their careers as members of the Crash Champions team.” 

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Spartan Spirit
Trailblazing Leadership in Collision Repair: The Inspiring Journey of April Lausch
How Imperial Autobody Used Certification to Stand Out
Sponsored
5 OEM Certification Myths That Could Be Costing Your Shop
Sponsored