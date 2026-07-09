Barnett’s Body Shops and Klapec Auto Body Sold with Guidance from Consolidation Coach

Consolidation Coach announce its role as exclusive M&A advisor to Barnett's Body Shops in the successful sale of its five-location collision repair organization to Caliber Collision and to Klapec Auto Body, family-owned collision repair business in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, in its successful sale to VIVE Collision, according to news releases.

Founded and built into one of Mississippi's premier collision repair organizations, Barnett's Body Shops operates five state-of-the-art locations throughout the Jackson market and is a respected independent MSO in the industry.

“There's been considerable discussion surrounding the pace of industry consolidation, but this transaction demonstrates that demand remains incredibly strong for high-quality organizations,” said Laura Gay, founder and M&A Advisor of Consolidation Coach. “Barnett's built an extraordinary business with outstanding facilities, leadership, culture, and performance. Buyers recognize and reward those qualities.”

The acquisition strengthens Caliber Collision's presence throughout Mississippi while creating new opportunities for Barnett's employees, customers, and business partners as part of a national platform.

The transaction for Klapec Auto Body officially closed on June 26. Owned and operated by Michael Klapec, Klapec Auto Body has earned a reputation for quality repairs, exceptional customer service, and deep roots within the Western Pennsylvania community. After years of building the collision repair business, Michael has chosen to retire and begin a new chapter of life.

“This transaction further demonstrates that the market for exceptional collision repair businesses remains incredibly strong,” Gay said. “Owners who have built outstanding operations continue to command premium valuations when their businesses are properly prepared, strategically positioned, and confidentially marketed to the right buyers.”

For VIVE Collision, the acquisition represents an important strategic investment in Western Pennsylvania and establishes a foundation for future expansion throughout the region.

The transaction also reinforces the increasing interest from both national and regional consolidators seeking to expand through acquisitions of quality independent operators. While consolidation has evolved in recent years, demand for exceptional businesses remains robust, particularly for operators with strong leadership, consistent financial performance, and excellent market reputations.

Consolidation Coach provided valuation guidance, buyer positioning, confidential marketing, negotiation support, due diligence coordination, and transaction management through closing.

“As trusted advisors, our responsibility extends well beyond finding a buyer,” Gay said. “We help business owners understand their options, maximize value, navigate the complexities of a sale, and support both buyer and seller through closing and beyond. Every transaction represents someone's legacy, and we take that responsibility seriously.”