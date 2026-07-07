O'Reilly Automotive Bids for Genuine Part's Auto Division

The unit is valued at $10 billion or more. Genuine Auto Parts may still retain the business or seek a spinoff separate from O'Reilly.
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July 7, 2026
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O'Reilly Automotive has made a cash bid for Genuine Parts' auto parts division, as shared in a report from Yahoo Finance. 

With the unit valued at $10 billion or more, a potential deal could be shared by the end of summer. The news comes after Genuine Parts considered separating its parts business earlier in 2026. 

Genuine Parts could still retain the business, or seek a spinoff separately from O'Reilly, noted Yahoo Finance.  

The purchase would mark O'Reilly’s largest since 2008, when it paid $1 billion to acquire CSK Auto Corp. 

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