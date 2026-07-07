Submit Nominations for 2026 I-CAR Awards by July 31

Nominations for I-CAR's 2026 Russ Verona Award for Gold Class shop excellence and the 2026 Jeff Silver Award for Platinum technician achievement are open, according to a news release. Nominations will be accepted through July 31, and winners will be recognized at a special ceremony during SEMA 2026 in Las Vegas.

Honoring Gold Class Shop Excellence

The Russ Verona Award recognizes a U.S. collision repair business that has maintained I-CAR Gold Class status for a minimum of five consecutive years, while demonstrating a strong commitment to training, the Gold Class program and a positive image of the collision repair profession.

The award highlights the shops who set the standard in 2025 — those investing in their teams, prioritizing technician development and consistently delivering high-quality repairs and customer care. Eligible businesses include independent shops, family-owned operations, single-location facilities and multi-shop organizations, with recognition based not on size but on a sustained commitment to excellence and leadership in the industry.

The award is named in honor of Russ Verona, the owner of the first I-CAR Gold Class business and a respected mentor whose legacy continues to influence the collision repair community.

Recognizing the Platinum Individual

The Jeff Silver Award recognizes individuals who have held I-CAR’s Platinum designation for at least five years and demonstrates a consistent commitment to professional growth and lifelong learning. It honors technicians, estimators and other industry professionals who lead by example and help elevate standards across the collision repair field.

Named after Jeff Silver, whose contributions helped shape I-CAR's Gold Class and Platinum programs, the award reflects the same spirit of continuous improvement and dedication to excellence that he championed.

Shops and individuals are encouraged to nominate themselves or to recognize a peer, colleague, or mentor who has demonstrated outstanding commitment to training and professionalism.

Submit nominations for the Jeff Silver Award here and Russ Verona Award here.