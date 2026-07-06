Repairify and Opus IVS Complete Combination to Form Unified Leader in Automotive Diagnostics

The merger unites Repairify’s remote diagnostic expertise with Opus IVS’s hardware and software capabilities to strengthen service offerings, expand technology capabilities, and better support customers across the automotive repair and collision industries. 
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July 6, 2026
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Opus IVS and Repairify
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Repairify and Opus IVS have completed their previously disclosed transaction combining their automotive diagnostics businesses, formally bringing the two organizations together under a unified operating structure, according to a news release. 

This milestone builds on the companies’ January announcement outlining an intent to combine their diagnostics capabilities to strengthen service offerings, expand technology capabilities, and better support customers across the automotive repair and collision industries.  

“By bringing together Repairify’s industry-leading remote diagnostic expertise and Opus IVS’s advanced hardware and software capabilities, we are creating a stronger platform for innovation and customer success,” said Srisu Subrahmanyam, CEO of Repairify. “Together, we can accelerate the development of next-generation diagnostic and repair technologies while delivering even greater value, support, and expertise to our customers. As vehicles become increasingly complex and the ADAS landscape continues to evolve, our combined organization is uniquely positioned to help repair professionals navigate these changes with confidence and stay ahead of the industry’s future.”  

Operations across both organizations will align to deliver a more cohesive experience for customers and partners, with coordinated efforts in engineering, service delivery, and customer support. Leadership teams from each company will guide integration efforts and ensure continuity across the business.  

Opus IVS CEO Brian Herron will now lead the combined companies’ diagnostics business comprised of asTech, Opus IVS, and BlueDriver. 

“Today is an important milestone for our two companies’ growth journeys.” he said. “By bringing together our teams, technologies, and expertise, we are strengthening our ability to serve customers with even greater innovation, reliability, and value. We look forward to accelerating the development of the next generation of technology solutions for the automotive diagnostic and repair industry, helping shops and technicians work more efficiently, make better decisions, and stay ahead in an increasingly connected automotive landscape.” 

 

Related Reading: Repairify and Opus IVS to Combine Diagnostics Businesses

 

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