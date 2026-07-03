I-CAR Publishes Industry Best Practice for Equipment Readiness

I-CAR published the I-CAR Automotive Collision Repair Facility and Equipment Best Practice, according to a news release. The new resource is designed to guide the collision repair industry in aligning equipment capabilities with the requirements necessary to perform complete, safe, and quality repairs.

The Best Practice document reflects broad industry collaboration and support, representing input from OEMs, insurers, and repairers. It is intended to serve as a foundational reference to help organizations evaluate facility and equipment readiness in support of consistent repair outcomes across the industry.

“As the complexity of vehicle design and repair procedures continues to grow, proper equipment and ongoing technician training work hand-in-hand to support effective learning,” said Lori Barrington, I-CAR vice president of delivery. “At I-CAR, we require confirmation of equipment readiness when in-shop training and certification events are requested to ensure technicians are learning with the tools they rely on every day to perform safe, quality repairs.”

The development of the Best Practice reflects a coordinated effort to bring clarity and alignment to an important component of the repair process.

“This work represents significant collaboration across the industry and requires time, coordination, and active facilitation to achieve meaningful adoption,” said Jeff Peevy, I-CAR vice president of industry relations. “Establishing common expectations for facility and equipment readiness is essential to advancing complete, safe, and quality repairs, and this Best Practice is an important step toward that goal.”

The Best Practice will be supported by ongoing industry engagement, technical resources, and communication efforts to help drive awareness and adoption across stakeholders.