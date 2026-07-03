Estimating Tip – Solera Qapter (Audatex) – Seam Sealer

Society of Collision repair Specialists shares that Audatex DBRM Section 4-2 Labor Exclusions identify the following NOT INCLUDED:

Body Materials are not included in Audatex labor values.

OEM aesthetic appearance matching of sealants, sound deadening or bonding materials

Application of seam sealer on new parts that require seam sealer.

Adhesive curing times.

Removal of panel bonding adhesive material.

Removal of debris, grease, corrosion, protective coatings, or other materials impeding replacement, R&I, or refinishing of parts.

Restoration of corrosion-protective coatings (e.g., galvanizing, zinc coatings, E-coat ‘equivalent,’ and other like materials). (Standard Manual Entry M14 is available). For more detailed information, see Refinish section.

The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.

The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates.

View this tip and others on the DEG website by clicking here. For more information about SCRS or to become a member, visit its website.